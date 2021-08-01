Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of LKQ worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

