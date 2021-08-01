Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Masimo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo stock opened at $272.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.94. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

