HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in BlueCity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital cut BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BLCT opened at $5.55 on Friday. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $197.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

