40,272 Shares in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.91% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $3.08 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

