10,750 Shares in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Revlon by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Revlon by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Revlon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revlon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

REV opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.86. Revlon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

