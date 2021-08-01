HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of United States Brent Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter.

BNO opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.78.

