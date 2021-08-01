HRT Financial LP Acquires 42,849 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 198.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

