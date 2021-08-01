HRT Financial LP Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after buying an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

