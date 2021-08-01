Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.90. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

