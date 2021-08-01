Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

