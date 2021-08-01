Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

