The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $5,473,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

