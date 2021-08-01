Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

