FRP (FRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11. FRP has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

