Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.60.

AMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $260.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.