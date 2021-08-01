HRT Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Code Chain New Continent were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCNC opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26. Code Chain New Continent Limited has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 157.68%.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

