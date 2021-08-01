Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.