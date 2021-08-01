Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 88.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,411 shares of company stock worth $1,071,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.