Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.