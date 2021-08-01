Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 44,239 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $263,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIBN opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

