Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 688,343 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,343 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of MannKind worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MannKind by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in MannKind by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

