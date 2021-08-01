MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of MRC Global worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MRC Global by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.62 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

