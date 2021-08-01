Oppenheimer Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,553.25. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.