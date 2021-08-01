Sanofi’s (SNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

