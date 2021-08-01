Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $322,000 in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on XL shares. BTIG Research downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:XL opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62. XL Fleet Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $971.13 million, a PE ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.54.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.