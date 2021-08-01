Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

