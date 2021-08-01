Northern Trust Corp Takes $813,000 Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

YELL stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

