BMO Capital Markets Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $5,126,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

