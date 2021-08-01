Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

