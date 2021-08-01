Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

