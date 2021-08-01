Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,911 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

