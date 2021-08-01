Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,096,733.83.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00.

AUP stock opened at C$16.76 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUP shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

