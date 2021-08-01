Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Trading Down 3.3%

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16.

About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial properties in the Ã-resund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office, retail, logistics/production, education/healthcare, and other properties, as well as land in MalmÃ¶, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen.

