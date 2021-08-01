Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB)’s share price dropped 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

