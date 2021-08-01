Insider Buying: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BRO stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

