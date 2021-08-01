Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $145,923.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

