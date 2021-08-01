Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

INCPY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

