Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
INCPY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15.
About Inchcape
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.