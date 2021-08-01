Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Spectris stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

