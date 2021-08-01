i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Financial Survey

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for i3 Verticals and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and Net Savings Link’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.84 -$420,000.00 $0.51 62.59 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

