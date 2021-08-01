Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

