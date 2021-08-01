Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zomedica by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 8,714,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,734,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zomedica by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,054,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZOM opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $594.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,006,944 shares of company stock worth $3,267,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

