36,237 Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

