Park-Ohio (PKOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

