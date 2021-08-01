Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

