Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDIBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $11.56 target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MDIBY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

