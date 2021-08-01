Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTFF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

