HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 45.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of HMN Financial by 50.2% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 90,536 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $22.24 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

