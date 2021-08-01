Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGLB. TheStreet lowered Sigma Labs from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.43. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigma Labs (SGLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.