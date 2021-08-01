Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. Invesco has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,263,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

