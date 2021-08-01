-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

